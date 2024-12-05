Titanique Announces New Cast Members

Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price has announced new cast members for the Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique. Cassadee Pope (The Voice) will begin performances as Rose on January 18. Callum Francis (Kinky Boots) takes on the role of Cal beginning tonight, December 5. Anthony Murphy (The Wiz) rejoins the company as Victor Garber/Luigi on December 23. Kyle Ramar Freeman (The Wiz) begins performances as the Iceberg on January 9.

A send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic—co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue and driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion—Titanique currently stars Dee Roscioli (Wicked) as Céline Dion, Max Jenkins (Dead to Me) as Jack Dawson, Cayleigh Capaldi as Rose (through January 5), Tommy Bracco as Victor Garber (through December 22), Joel Waggoner as Ruth, Lisa Howard (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as the Iceberg (through January 5). Rounding out the current acting company are Rae Davenport, Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter, and Terrence Williams Jr.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl). The production features music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Nicholas James Connell, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober, wig design by Tommy Kurzman, and original prop design by Eric Reynolds.