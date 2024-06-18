Theatrical Dance Experience Ain’t Done Bad Will Have a New York Run

The show starts performances at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center on July 9.

Ain’t Done Bad, a hybrid theatrical dance experience conceived, directed, and choreographed by Jakob Karr (So You Think You Can Dance) and featuring the music of country star Orville Peck, will play a limited engagement at the Pershing Square Signature Center July 9-September 1.

Ain’t Done Bad is a story of coming out, falling in love, and finding one’s true voice as a queer person in the South told entirely through contemporary dance without a single spoken word. The 90-minute performance stars Jakob Karr and ten leading dancers.

Karr began dancing at the age of 12 and has performed on Broadway in Cats, with Cirque Du Soleil, and on TV in So You Think You Can Dance, The 82nd Annual Academy Awards, Glee, and more.

Karr is joined onstage by Adrian Lee (Wicked) as the Father, Megumi Iwama (Mean Girls 2024 movie) as the Mother, Ian Spring as the Brother, Luke Qualls (The Radio City Christmas Spectacular) as Jakob Karr’s alternate, Yusaku Komori (The Greatest Showman) and Jordan Lombardi (Phantom Of The Opera national tour) as the Friends, and Joshua Escover as the Lover. Swings include Caden Hunter and Madison O’Connor, who also acts as Dance Captain.

Ain’t Done Bad premiered in 2021 at the Orlando International Fringe Festival, and had workshops in Orlando at Renaissance Theatre Company and in North Carolina at Durham’s PSI Theatre, Greensboro PAC, and the Wortham Center for Performing Arts.

The creative team includes scenic designers Philip Lupo, Joey Coombs, and Blake Schulte, lighting designer Philip Lupo, associate choreographer Grace Buckley, and additional music producer Joi Marchetti.