The View Hosts Celebrate Joy Behar's Off-Broadway Opening in My First Ex-Husband

Take a little time to enjoy these photos.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

David Gordon

David Gordon

| |

February 7, 2025

2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 1
Susie Essman, Adrienne C. Moore, Joy Behar, and Tovah Feldshuh
(© Tricia Baron)

Joy Behar’s My First Ex-Husband celebrated its off-Broadway opening night at the MMAC Theater on February 6. Directed by Randal Myler, the 85-minute comedy started performances on January 29.

2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 25
Adrienne C. Moore, Joy Behar, Tovah Feldshuh, and Susie Essman
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 32
Joy Behar and Star Jones
(© Tricia Baron)

In My First Ex-Husband, women reveal true stories about marriages that end in divorce. It has a rotating cast of actors, the initial grouping of which is Behar (The View), Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black), who perform through February 23.

2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 33
The View hosts, past and present: Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, Sherri Shepherd, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Star Jones, and Sara Haines
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 36
ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic, stylist Fran Taylor, Sunny Hostin, The View executive broadcast producer Robin Hommel, Joy Behar, The View executive producer Brian Teta, Ana Navarro, Star Jones, president of news group and networks Debra O’Connell, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sherri Shepherd, Gretta Monahan, and Sara Haines
(© Tricia Baron)

The show will be performed by comedian Judy Gold, All My Children legend Susan Lucci, Oscar nominee Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull), and Tony winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change) February 26-March 23.

2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 9
Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 7
Incoming cast member Cathy Moriarty
(© Tricia Baron)

March 26-April 20 will see Veanne Cox, Jackie Hoffman, and Andrea Navedo. Gina Gershon completes that quartet beginning April 2.

2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 30
Diane Sawyer and Joy Behar
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 23
Joy Behar and Tovah Feldshuh
(© Tricia Baron)

Audiences will meet women married to the mob, their jobs, their faith, money, and—inevitably—the wrong man. With courage and candor, these women find the strength to close the door on their past and step boldly into new adventures. Their stories are your stories—only funnier.

2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 10
Future cast members Jackie Hoffman and Judy Gold
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 39
Joy Behar and Veanne Cox
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 02 06 TheaterMania My First Ex Husband Opening Joy Behar 6
Mikhail Baryshnikov
(© Tricia Baron)

