The View Hosts Celebrate Joy Behar's Off-Broadway Opening in My First Ex-Husband

Take a little time to enjoy these photos.

Joy Behar’s My First Ex-Husband celebrated its off-Broadway opening night at the MMAC Theater on February 6. Directed by Randal Myler, the 85-minute comedy started performances on January 29.

In My First Ex-Husband, women reveal true stories about marriages that end in divorce. It has a rotating cast of actors, the initial grouping of which is Behar (The View), Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black), who perform through February 23.

The show will be performed by comedian Judy Gold, All My Children legend Susan Lucci, Oscar nominee Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull), and Tony winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change) February 26-March 23.

March 26-April 20 will see Veanne Cox, Jackie Hoffman, and Andrea Navedo. Gina Gershon completes that quartet beginning April 2.

Audiences will meet women married to the mob, their jobs, their faith, money, and—inevitably—the wrong man. With courage and candor, these women find the strength to close the door on their past and step boldly into new adventures. Their stories are your stories—only funnier.