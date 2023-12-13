The Tony-Winning Revival of Parade Is Going on Tour

The North American tour will launch in January 2025 at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

The Broadway revival of Parade, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and Grammy Award nominee for Best Musical Theater Album, will launch a North American tour in January 2025. The tour will officially launch at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, following technical rehearsals and its first public performances at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady.

Additional tour stops, casting, and dates will be announced later.

Parade, based on the true story of Leo Frank’s 1913 trial for murder, is directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony winner Harold Prince.

The creative team for Parade includes choreographers Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, scenic designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Heather Gilbert, sound designer Jon Weston, projection designer Sven Ortel, hair and wig designer Tom Watson, and music coordinator Kimberlee Wertz.