The Really Useful Group Launches the Box Five Club for Fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Really Useful Group has launched the Box Five Club, a hub for fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to explore unseen archives, behind-the-scenes moments, new videos, articles, and previews from new shows and music. Fans can sign up for free at www.boxfiveclub.com, which will subscribe them to the curated newsletter featuring first looks, news, articles, and video content, early access to tickets and events, and additional member benefits.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals has also launched a new online presence at www.andrewlloydwebber.com to coincide with the 38th anniversary of the opening of The Phantom of the Opera in London in 1986. To mark the anniversary of Phantom, the Box Five Club launches with a program of content celebrating the musical, including never-before-seen photography, news articles, and video content. Box Five Club members also have access to a pre-sale of three limited edition art prints inspired by moments from The Phantom of the Opera, designed in collaboration with design house Studio MinaLima.

Box Five Club members will also get exclusive content from two soon-to-be-released albums: Sunset Boulevard (Friday, October 25) and Starlight Express (Friday, November 8).