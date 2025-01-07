TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

The Play That Goes Wrong Announces Full Cast at La Mirada Theatre

The play begins its run in Los Angeles this month.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Los Angeles |

January 7, 2025

Mary Faber
Mary Faber
(© Tristan Fuge)

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have announced full casting for their upcoming production of the comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, with direction by Eric Petersen (Escape to Margaritaville). The Play That Goes Wrong will run January 24-February 16 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, with an opening night scheduled for January 25.

This cast includes Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movie) as Max, Reggie De Leon (Mom) as Dennis, Mary Faber (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Annie, Regina Fernandez as Sandra, Trent Mills as Robert, John Sanders as Chris, Sterling Sulieman as Jonathan, and Michael-Leon Wooley (The Princess and the Frog) as Trevor. Alyssa Anne Austin, Danny Montooth, Jamie Morgan are swings.

The production includes scenic design by Czerton Lim for Lincoln Park, PAC, lighting design by Steven Young, sound design by Josh Bessom, costume design by Adam Ramirez, hair/wig design by Katie McCoy Yagen, pyrotechnic design by Eric Elias, fight coordination by Michael Polak, and properties coordination by Kevin Williams.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

cynthiaariana

Watch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Sing "When You Believe" from The Prince of Egypt

Actor Cara Delevingne released the footage, which she took at last year’s Met Gala.