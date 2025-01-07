La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have announced full casting for their upcoming production of the comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, with direction by Eric Petersen (Escape to Margaritaville). The Play That Goes Wrong will run January 24-February 16 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, with an opening night scheduled for January 25.

This cast includes Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movie) as Max, Reggie De Leon (Mom) as Dennis, Mary Faber (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Annie, Regina Fernandez as Sandra, Trent Mills as Robert, John Sanders as Chris, Sterling Sulieman as Jonathan, and Michael-Leon Wooley (The Princess and the Frog) as Trevor. Alyssa Anne Austin, Danny Montooth, Jamie Morgan are swings.

The production includes scenic design by Czerton Lim for Lincoln Park, PAC, lighting design by Steven Young, sound design by Josh Bessom, costume design by Adam Ramirez, hair/wig design by Katie McCoy Yagen, pyrotechnic design by Eric Elias, fight coordination by Michael Polak, and properties coordination by Kevin Williams.