The Old Globe's 2025 Season Includes Two World Premiere Musicals and Three World Premiere Plays

The lineup includes new work from Amanda Green, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe, and more.

San Diego’s Old Globe has announced its 2025 season.

The season features two world premiere musical comedies, Regency Girls and Huzzah!

Running September 13–October 19, Huzzah! features book, music, and lyrics by Legally Blonde scribes Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe, and direction by Annie Tippe (Octet). The musical comedy takes place at the Kingsbridge Midsummer Renaissance Faire, where two sisters, one a princess and one who works in insurance, must stop fighting to save their father’s Renaissance Faire from financial ruin.

Running April 2–May 4 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, Regency Girls features a book by Jen Crittenden (Seinfeld) and Gabrielle Allan (Scrubs), music by Curtis Moore (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel),and lyrics by Amanda Green (Bring It On: The Musical). Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Spamalot), Regency Girls is about pregnant, unmarried Elinor Benton living in 19th-century England. Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might be able to change her fate.

The lineup also includes three world premiere plays: Empty Ride (February 8–March 2) by Keiko Green, directed by Sivan Battat; House of India (May 10–June 1) by Deepak Kumar and directed by Zi Alikhan; and The Janeiad (June 21–July 13) by Anna Ziegler, directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

The Globe will also produce two West Coast premieres, starting with the psychological thriller Deceived (August 9–August 31) by playwrights Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson, adapted from Gas Light by Patrick Hamilton, and directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg. That will be followed by the autobiographical Small (September 27–October 19), written and performed by Robert Montano and directed by Jessi D. Hill.

The season will kick off with the San Diego premiere of the Tony-winning family drama Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, running January 25–February 23. Appropriate will be directed by Steve H. Broadnax III The season will also include the San Diego premiere of the comedy One of the Good Ones (May 24–June 22) by Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time) and directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced).

The Globe’s Summer Shakespeare Festival includes the comedies All’s Well That Ends Well (June 8–July 6) and The Comedy of Errors (July 27–August 24) directed by James Vásquez.

One more production for the 2025 Season, which will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, will be announced at a later date.