The New Group Off Stage Will Stream Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity

The New Group Off Stage in association with John Ridley’s Nō Studios and Frank Marshall present the short film Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity, written and performed by John Epperson and directed by actor and filmmaker Chloë Sevigny. Streaming will be available to New Group subscribers beginning January 19. Streaming to the public will be available January 26-February 16 at thenewgroup.org.

The film centers around downtown legend Lypsinka, the stage creation of John Epperson, and Lypsinka’s existential crisis as an artist. Inhabiting the words of Hollywood icons from Judy Garland to Joan Crawford trapped in an airless world of old-fashioned TV glamor, Lypsinka guides the audience through her fever dream as she grapples with her psyche as a celebrity.

Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity is produced by Scott Elliott and Craig Butta. The director of photography is Jennifer Juniper Stratford. The film also features production design by Derek McLane, editing by Sophie Corra, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, and choreography by Justin Ross Cohen.