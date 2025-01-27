TheaterMania Logo white orange
The Lost Boys, A New Musical Slated to Open on Broadway in 2026

The musical adaptation of the 1987 horror-comedy film will feature a score by the Rescues and will play the Palace.

Zachary Stewart

| Broadway |

January 27, 2025

Michael Arden will directed The Lost Boys, A New Musical on Broadway next spring.
(© Tricia Baron)

Producers James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, and Patrick Wilson have announced that The Lost Boys, A New Musical will play Broadway’s Palace Theatre in the spring of 2026.

Based on the 1987 Warner Bros. film with a story by James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer, The Lost Boys is about two teen brothers who move with their mother to a California town full of vampires. Joel Schumacher directed the film.

The musical features a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, with a score by the California rock band the Rescues.

A private industry reading will be held on March 14, 2025. No casting has been revealed.

Tony winner Michael Arden will direct the musical, with choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant. Susan Hilferty (Wicked) has been announced as the costume designer, and Dane Laffrey has been announced as the set designer. This season, Arden directed the new musical Maybe Happy Ending, which TheaterMania selected as the best Broadway show of 2024. Laffrey also designed the sets for that currently running musical.

You can see a teaser trailer for The Lost Boys, A New Musical below:

