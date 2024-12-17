TheaterMania Logo white orange
The Jonathan Larson Project Revue Will Get Off-Broadway Run

The show will feature 20 “undiscovered” songs by the composer of Rent.

David Gordon

| Off-Broadway |

December 17, 2024

TJLP Announcement Triptych 02
Artwork for The Jonathan Larson Project
(© Victoria Leacock Hoffman)

The Jonathan Larson Project, a musical revue featuring the unheard songs of Rent creator Jonathan Larson, will play a 16-week off-Broadway run at the Orpheum Theatre beginning Friday, February 14.

Originating as a cabaret show at 54 Below, The Jonathan Larson Project is conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, directed by John Simpkins, and choreographed by Byron Easley. Cynthia Meng is music director, with Charlie Rosen as orchestrator and music supervisor. The arrangements are by Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum.

The concerts and subsequent Ghostlight Records cast album originally featured Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and George Salazar.. Full casting for the off-Broadway engagement will be announced at a later date.

The show will feature cut songs from Larson’s well-known works like Rent and Tick, Tick… BOOM!, material created for theatrical revues, and music written for the radio, some of which had never before been publicly performed or recorded.

