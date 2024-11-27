The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza Returns for Its 14th Year

The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza has become an annual tradition at 54 Below. The 14th installment will have performances December 13-15 at 7pm and 11pm. The performance on December 15 at 7pm will also be live streamed. Click here for tickets to the live stream.

Written by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), directed by John Simpkins, choreographed by Christine O’Grady, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this yuletide performance is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. This year’s extravaganza features new holiday songs and old favorites. Costumes are by Brendan McCann.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden (Hair), as well as the following cast members: Sara Al-Bazali, Josh Alvarez, Nick Brogan, Liz Lark Brown, Sarah Cetrulo, Harrison Chad, Aidan Cole, Bill Coyne, Max Crumm, Laura Dadap, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (7 pm shows only), John El-Jor, Vince Fazzolari, Bailey Forman, Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager (Fri and Sat at 7 pm only), Lorinda Lisitza, Ian Kagey, Jaz Koft (11 pm shows only), Amirah Joy Lomax, Noi Maeshige, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison (Sat shows only), Kelly McIntyre (no Fri at 7 pm), Eric William Morris (11 pm shows only), Jeremy Morse (7 pm shows only), Krysta Rodriguez (Fri at 11 pm only), Rob Rokicki (7 pm shows only), Will Roland, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, Brooke Shapiro, Lena Skeele (Fri shows only), Owen Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Leonard Sullivan, Lilly Tobin, Tatiana Wechsler (no Sat at 7pm), Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.