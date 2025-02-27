The Hunger Games Stage Show Announces London Dates and Details

It arrives later this year—may the odds be in your favor for tickets …

The first-ever, long-awaited stage adaptation of The Hunger Games will officially open at the new Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre this October.

Adapted by award-winning playwright Conor McPherson and directed by Matthew Dunster, the production is based on Suzanne Collins’s first novel in her series, and the Lionsgate film.

The creative team has been workshopping the play for over a year, developing a theatrical approach to bring the world of Panem to life in an immersive, in-the-round setting. Watch a teaser video from the workshops here.

Collins said she was excited for the adaptation and praised McPherson’s script as distinct from the film’s screenplay, adding: “Matthew’s immersive, dynamic staging gives the audience a brand-new way to experience the story.”

Dunster teased: “We want to bring audiences something as impactful and edgy as Suzanne Collins’s novel and as passionate and exciting as the movie. But we are going to do it in our own way—in the theater. We want our Hunger Games to be uniquely, thrillingly theatrical.” Dunster added that this version finds the “young voice of Katniss Everdeen and puts her front and center.”

McPherson gave an insight into his creative approach: “As a dad to a teenager myself, it’s especially gratifying working on a story whose values of resilience and moral courage speak to young people in these uncertain times.

“Our singular focus is to honor Suzanne Collins’s achievement with a faithful adaptation that’s as thrilling on stage as it is on the page. It’s been a great pleasure to watch the theatrical language of this show evolving through explosive workshops under Matthew Dunster’s inspired partnership with choreographer Charlotte Broom and their tireless team of young performers.”

Joining McPherson and Dunster on the creative team are Miriam Buether (set designer), Moi Tran (costume designer), Charlotte Broom (choreographer), Lucy Carter (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound designer), Tal Rosner (video designer), Chris Fisher (illusions), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Suspended Illusions (performer flying), James Maloney (arranger, musical director and additional compositions), Amy Ball (casting director), James Robert Moore (associate director), Robyn Grant (creative assistant director), Luke Smith (associate set designer), and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

The Hunger Games series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages. The films have grossed more than $3.4 billion globally. A new novel in the series, Sunrise on the Reaping, will be released in March, with a film adaptation scheduled for November 2026.

The production will take place at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, a newly designed 1,200-seat venue built to host the world premiere. Tickets will go on general sale on March 27, with priority access available through the production’s website.