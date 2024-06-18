The Heart of Rock and Roll to End Broadway Run This Weekend

Producers announced today that the Broadway musical The Heart of Rock and Roll will play its final performance on Sunday, June 23. The show will have played 24 previews and 72 performances.

Premiering at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre in 2018, The Heart of Rock and Roll is a Huey Lewis and the News jukebox musical, with a book by Jonathan A. Abrams and direction by Gordon Greenberg. It opened in April at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Grosses for the show have been extremely soft throughout its run; while reviews were respectful and it was considered one of the more enjoyable shows to open during the 2023-24 season, it did not receive any major award nominations. Our critic said it “beats us into submission with high spirits.”

The company includes Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurts, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe, John Dossett, Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Lindsay Joan, Ross Lekites, Robin Masella, Kara Menendez, Michael Olaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla, Joe Moeller (& Juliet), Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, and Leah Read.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is the story of a pair of 20-somethings who have traded their ideals for corporate life and get a second shot at their dreams. The story is by Abrams and Tyler Mitchell. On the creative team are Brian Usifer (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Will Van Dyke (music direction), Lorin Latarro (choreography), Derek McLane (sets), Jen Caprio (costumes), Japhy Weideman (lighting), John Shivers (sound), and Nikiya Mathis (hair, wigs, and makeup).

A cast recording is available now.