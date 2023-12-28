The Book of Mormon Passes Jersey Boys, Becomes 12th-Longest-Running Broadway Show

Tonight, the Broadway production of The Book of Mormon plays its 4,643rd performance, passing Jersey Boys to become the 12th-longest-running show in Broadway history.

The Book of Mormon is also the longest-running show in the history of Jujamcyn Theatres and is the longest-running show in the 98-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. In addition to nine Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, and four Outer Critics Circle Awards, The Book of Mormon also earned a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Written by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone, the musical is co-directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, who also serves as choreographer. Set design is by Scott Pask, costume design is by Ann Roth, lighting design is by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design is by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, who is also the musical director.