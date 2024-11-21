The Big Gay Jamboree Sets Closing Date

Producers Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and LuckyChap have announced that The Big Gay Jamboree will play its final performance on Sunday, December 15. The Big Gay Jamboree officially opened on September 30 at the Orpheum Theatre and will have played 15 previews and 88 regular performances at the time of closing.

Directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice), with a book by Marla Mindelle (Titanique) and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, and music and lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen, The Big Gay Jamboree centers on Stacey (Mindelle), who after blacking out from 18 Jägerbombs, wakes up hungover in the most terrifying place of all: an off-Broadway musical.

The cast includes Marla Mindelle as Stacey, Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live) as Keith, Paris Nix (Hamilton) as Clarence, Constantine Rousouli (Titanique) as Bert, Natalie Walker (White Girl in Danger) as Flora, with Jaden Dominique, Brad Greer, Jeremiah Ginn, Amanda Lee, Jillian Mueller, Olivia Puckett, Melvin Tunstall, Clyde Voce, Cortney Wolfson, and John Yi rounding out the ensemble.

The creative team includes set designer dots, costume designer Sarah Cubbage, lighting designer Brian Tovar, sound designer Justin Stasiw, projection designer Aaron Rhyne, hair/wig designer Leah J. Loukas, makeup designer Katie Gell, orchestrator Kris Kukul, and arranger and music supervisor David Dabbon.

In his review, our critic Zachary Stewart wrote, “A laugh-out-loud satire of the American musical wrapped in a surprisingly clever plot about life choices and change, [The Big Gay Jamboree] is a sparkling example of what intrepid theatermakers can achieve off-Broadway.”