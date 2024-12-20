The 5 Best Shows We Saw Outside New York in 2024

Broadway wasn’t the only place for standout theater in 2024. Here, we look at the innovative productions, bold performances, and unforgettable storytelling that happeend on regional stages across the country and abroad.

A Case for the Existence of God — Theatre Exile, Pennsylvania

Samuel D. Hunter ratchets up the tension between his two characters in A Case for the Existence of God, leading his audience to expect some grand revelation as the play moves toward its denouement. Instead, Idaho’s great playwright of pain offers something of a red herring: a melancholic and deeply moving exploration of fatherhood, friendship, and the male loneliness epidemic. Matt Pfeiffer expertly realized the quiet emotionality of this work in his production for Theatre Exile, anchored by precise performances from Isaiah Caleb Stanley and Keith Conallen. Everywhere you looked, God was in the details. — Cameron Kelsall

The Comedy of Errors — Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington, D.C.

My favorite show of the year in Washington, D.C., was Shakespeare Theatre Company’s rousing production of The Comedy of Errors. The chemistry between Alex Brightman and David Fynn as the Dromios brought an unparalleled level of humor and physical comedy, leaving me in stitches. Simon Godwin’s direction transformed the play into a vibrant spectacle, with catchy musical interludes enhancing the storytelling. The entire cast shone, each contributing to the joyful chaos. The lively atmosphere and brilliant performances made this production a standout in 2024. — Keith Loria

Empire Records: The Musical — McCarther Theatre Center, New Jersey

As a child of the 1990s, I approached a musical adaptation of Empire Records with some trepidation. After growing up on repeated viewings of this cult classic, I could hardly imagine the foibles of a scrappy group of record-store employees without a soundtrack of Gin Blossoms and Edwyn Collins. But original screenwriter Carol Keikkinen and composer-lyricist Zoe Sarnak combined to craft an irresistible score that subtly updated the material while retaining the story’s lovable edge. A cast chock-full of young musical-theater’s leading lights—Lorna Courtney, Liam Pearce, Samantha Williams, Analise Scarpaci—ushered in an Empire for the streaming generation. — Cameron Kelsall

Pacific Overtures — East West Players, California

Pacific Overtures, at the East West Players in Pasadena, CA, was a refreshing revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weideman’s 1975 musical. The production cleverly uses elements of Japanese culture, such as Kabuki and indigenous instruments, making the songs sound new to even the most seasoned audience member. Director Tim Dang transports audiences with authentic costumes and sets, and leads the talented cast, led by the dynamic Jon Jon Briones and original cast member Gedde Watanabe, toward a glorious recreation of Sondheim’s score. — Jonas Schwartz

Standing at the Sky’s Edge — Gillian Lynne Theatre, London, UK

This Olivier Award-winning musical tells the story of three intertwining families across the decades in a single apartment in a British housing complex. Featuring evocative songs written by the singer-songwriter Richard Hawley and a clever book by playwright Chris Bush, Robert Hastie’s larger-than-life production brims with life and energy which explodes across the footlights. A special shoutout goes to scenic designer Ben Stones, who recreates the Park Hill apartment building on stage in all its glory. — David Gordon