Taylor Trensch to Play New York City Center's Bat Boy

Tony nominee Taylor Trensch will play the title role in the New York City Center gala production of Bat Boy, running October 29-November 9.

Bat Boy is inspired by a tabloid article from the 1990s and tells the story of a half-human, half-bat teenager who searches for acceptance in a small town after he’s discovered living in a cage. It has a score by Laurence O’Keefe and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming.

Alex Timbers directs the rare revival, with musical direction by Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher. This production will feature newly expanded orchestrations by original orchestrator Alex Lacamoire.

Trensch received a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Skeets Miller in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Floyd Collins. He recently starred in Safety Not Guaranteed at BAM (Outer Critics Circle nomination) and in The Seven Year Disappear opposite Cynthia Nixon. Additional Broadway credits include Camelot, To Kill a Mockingbird, Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Matilda, and Wicked.

Full casting will be revealed in the coming months.