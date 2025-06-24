TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Taylor Trensch to Play New York City Center's Bat Boy

Alex Timbers directs the cult-favorite musical this fall.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| New York City |

June 24, 2025

2025 06 08 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals Final 596
Taylor Trensch
(© Tricia Baron)

Tony nominee Taylor Trensch will play the title role in the New York City Center gala production of Bat Boy, running October 29-November 9.

Bat Boy is inspired by a tabloid article from the 1990s and tells the story of a half-human, half-bat teenager who searches for acceptance in a small town after he’s discovered living in a cage. It has a score by Laurence O’Keefe and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming.

Alex Timbers directs the rare revival, with musical direction by Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher. This production will feature newly expanded orchestrations by original orchestrator Alex Lacamoire.

Trensch received a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Skeets Miller in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Floyd Collins. He recently starred in Safety Not Guaranteed at BAM (Outer Critics Circle nomination) and in The Seven Year Disappear opposite Cynthia Nixon. Additional Broadway credits include Camelot, To Kill a Mockingbird, Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Matilda, and Wicked.

Full casting will be revealed in the coming months.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

vide

Watch the Original Hamilton Cast Reunite With a Medley of Tracks

Work, work!