Taylor Mac to Play Title Role in Sarah Ruhl’s Orlando

Signature Theatre has announced the cast of Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl’s Orlando, adapted from Virginia Woolf’s novel and directed and choreographed by Will Davis (Men on Boats). Performances start April 2 at the Pershing Square Signature Center in the Irene Diamond Stage.

Taylor Mac (A 24-Decade History of Popular Music) stars in the title role, a character who starts as a young man, when he serves as courtier to Queen Elizabeth, and becomes, through many centuries of living, a 20th-century woman, trying to sort out her existence. The cast also features Janice Amaya (Shhhh), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander), Tony-winning Fun Home writer Lisa Kron, Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and TL Thompson (Straight White Men).

In addition to Davis, the creative team includes scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Oana Botez, lighting designer Barbara Samuels, sound designer and composer Brendan Aanes, intimacy coordinator Ann C. James, and props supervisor Matt Carlin.

Davis, recently appointed artistic director of Rattlestick Theater, envisions his production as an actor-operated “handmade spectacle,” in which performers with distinct relationships to and journeys with gender create and erase, using DIY props and set-pieces.