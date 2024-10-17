Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) will star in the new Broadway comedy John Proctor Is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower. Directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor (The Outsiders), John Proctor Is the Villain will begin performances on March 20, 2025, at the Booth Theatre, with an opening night set for April 14.

The play takes place at a high school in a rural town in Georgia, where an English class is studying The Crucible. The students, who are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals, begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero.

The creative team for John Proctor Is the Villain will include scenic designer AMP featuring Teresa Williams, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, projection designer Hannah Wasileski, movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger, intimacy coordinator Ann James, and voice and dialect coach Gigi Buffington.

Further casting will be announced in the coming months. Sink has appeared on Broadway in The Audience with Helen Mirren and Annie.