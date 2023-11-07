Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s New Musical The Nightingale Will Have Concerts at Joe’s Pub

The two concerts will take place on November 12.

Tony- and Grammy Award-winning Spring Awakening lyricist and bookwriter Steven Sater and composer Duncan Sheik will present two concerts of their new rock musical, The Nightingale, on Sunday, November 12 at 6pm and 8:30pm at Joe’s Pub.

Based on the classic tale by Hans Christian Andersen, The Nightingale is a contemporary fable about community, set in ancient China. It tells the story of a forbidden love between the young emperor of China and a radical young woman from outside the Forbidden City walls.

Sater and Sheik have spent years re-developing the musical with director Zi Alikhan, working to center the piece on a company of API-identifying actors and creatives.

The concerts star Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Dorcas Leung (Miss Saigon), Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love), Kylie Kuioka (The King and I), and John Yi (KPOP), with music direction by Ted Arthur (Back to the Future).