Stephanie J. Block-Led Kiss Me, Kate Adds Charlie Stemp and More to Cast

Block will make her West End debut in this new revival staged by Bartlett Sher.

Further cast has been revealed for Bartlett Sher’s new London revival of Kiss Me, Kate, starring Stephanie J. Block as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine and Adrian Dunbar as Fred Graham/Petruchio.

Joining them will be Charlie Stemp (Crazy for You) as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio and Georgina Onuorah (The Wizard of Oz) as Lois Lane/Bianca. Sher’s production will have a cast of 50 and a full-scale orchestra performing this classic by Cole Porter (score) and Sam and Bella Spewack (book).

Sher’s creative team will include Anthony Van Laast as the choreographer, Michael Yeargan as the set designer, Catherine Zuber as the costume designer, Donald Holder as the lighting designer, Adam Fisher as the sound designer, and Stephen Ridley as the music supervisor.

The show follows onstage and off-stage antics of a theatre company attempting to produce a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. It includes numbers such as “Another Op’nin’, Another Show,” “Too Darn Hot,” “Tom, Dick or Harry,” and “Brush Up Your Shakespeare.”