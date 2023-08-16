Special Price for First 50 People in Line at Gutenberg! The Musical!

The first 50 people at the box office will pick their ticket price (between $6.24 and $36) from a trucker hat.

The box office at the James Earl Jones Theatre will open this coming Friday, August 18 at 10am for the Broadway debut of Gutenberg! The Musical! The first 50 people in line will have the opportunity to randomly pick their own ticket price from a trucker hat. The available prices are $36, $22, $14.48, and $6.24 (limited to two tickets per person). One of the show’s stars, Andrew Rannells, will be on hand to assist the selection process.

Gutenberg! The Musical! is the story of two friends (played by Rannells and his Book of Mormon co-star Josh Gad) creating a musical about Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press. It will play the James Earl Jones Theatre beginning September 15 in advance of an October 12 opening. The run will conclude January 28.

The show is written by Beetlejuice writers Scott Brown and Anthony King, and was presented off-Broadway in 2006. As he did in that earlier production, Alex Timbers (Here Lies Love) directs.

The design team for Gutenberg! includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), and Cody Spencer & M.L. Dogg (sound design).