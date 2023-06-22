Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells to Star in Gutenberg! The Musical! on Broadway

Alex Timbers will direct the 2006 off-Broadway musical at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells will reunite on Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical!, directed by Alex Timbers.

Written by Beetlejuice scribes Scott Brown and Anthony King, Gutenberg! was developed in the early 2000s at the Upright Citizen’s Brigade before a New York Musical Theatre Festival run in 2005 and an off-Broadway run in 2006. Timbers directed the original production and repeats his duties here; Gad and Rannells led the original Broadway company of The Book of Mormon a decade ago.

Gutenberg! The Musical! is the story of two friends creating a musical about Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press. It will play the James Earl Jones Theatre beginning September 15 in advance of an October 12 opening. The run will conclude January 28.

The design team for Gutenberg! includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), and Cody Spencer & M.L. Dogg (sound design).