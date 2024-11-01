Slumdog Millionaire Musical in the Works From A.R. Rahman

A musical version of the Best Picture Oscar-winning 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire is in the works from songwriter A.R. Rahman.

Slumdog Millionaire tells the story of two brothers, struggling to make ends meet in Mumbai. While one brother is seduced into a life of crime, the other embarks on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity courtesy of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? quiz show.

Directed by Danny Boyle and produced by Celador Films in association with Film 4, the screenplay was written by Simon Beaufoy. It was inspired by the award-winning Indian novel Q&A by Vikas Swarup and featured the Oscar-winning Rahman song “Jai Ho.”

Rahman, who also composed the short-lived Broadway musical Bombay Dreams, will provide new music for the stage production. Additional information has not been revealed.