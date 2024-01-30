Music News

Sky-Pony, Theatrical Band Featuring Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow, Returns to NYC

The band will perform on Thursday, March 14 at Mercury Lounge.

Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow
Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow
After a pandemic hiatus, the band Sky-Pony is returning for a live show in New York at Mercury Lounge on March 14. Led by married couple Lauren Worsham (Tony nominated actress for A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Kyle Jarrow (Tony nominated writer for SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical), Sky-Pony is known for lush, lyrical, often cheeky indie-pop with high-energy theatrics.

The four-piece pretty-grunge band Lakes, originally formed by Libby Winters and John Gallagher Jr. after they met working on the Broadway production of American Idiot, will open for Sky-Pony.

Sky-Pony was founded in 2013 and in addition to concerts, the band wrote and performed the musical The Wildness, which was produced at Ars Nova in 2016 and nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award.