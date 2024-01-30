Sky-Pony, Theatrical Band Featuring Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow, Returns to NYC

After a pandemic hiatus, the band Sky-Pony is returning for a live show in New York at Mercury Lounge on March 14. Led by married couple Lauren Worsham (Tony nominated actress for A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Kyle Jarrow (Tony nominated writer for SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical), Sky-Pony is known for lush, lyrical, often cheeky indie-pop with high-energy theatrics.

The four-piece pretty-grunge band Lakes, originally formed by Libby Winters and John Gallagher Jr. after they met working on the Broadway production of American Idiot, will open for Sky-Pony.

Sky-Pony was founded in 2013 and in addition to concerts, the band wrote and performed the musical The Wildness, which was produced at Ars Nova in 2016 and nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award.