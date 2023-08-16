Six: Teen Edition Now Available for School Productions

The licensing firm Concord Theatricals has announced that Six: Teen Edition is now available for school productions in the United States. The hit West End and Broadway musical has been modified specifically for teen actors and family audiences.

“This feels like a real full-circle moment,” said writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. “We wrote SIX for our female and non-binary friends to perform when we were all students, so to now have this teen edition for schools enabling young people to take the mic, use their voice, and claim their own space is truly humbling.”

Six takes the form of a girl group concert as it tells the story of Henry VIII’s six wives, from the queens’ perspectives. TheaterMania’s review of the Broadway production calls it “so freaking fun.”

