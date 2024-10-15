Six Announces New and Returning Cast Members for the North American Tour

Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum announced new casting for the North American tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Six.

Joining the company are Chani Maisonet (Titanique) as Catherine of Aragon, Gaby Albo (The Voice Mexico) as Anne Boleyn, and Tasia Jungbauer (Moulin Rouge!) as Catherine Parr. New alternates include Hailey Lewis, an original Canadian company member who will also serve as dance captain, and Caroline Siegrist from the Norwegian Cruise Line production.

Returning cast members include Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Danielle Mendoza as Anna of Cleves, and Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard. Alternates Taylor Sage Evans, Carlina Parker, and Amaya White will also reprise their roles.

The new company will begin performances on November 8 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York. Click here for a full list of tour stops.

The Boleyn Tour of Six launched in Las Vegas at the Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and tour dates have been announced through the spring of 2025. The Aragon and Boleyn North American tours of Six have played 1,563 performances across North America to date. The Broadway production at the Lena Horne Theatre also recently celebrated its third year.

Written by Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six gives the six wives of Henry VIII the chance to take the microphone and tell their stories.