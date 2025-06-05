Site-Specific Chorus Line No Longer Going Forward in New York City

The musical will not be presented at a dance studio in Manhattan.

UPDATE, June 5: According to spokespeople for Concord Theatricals, this production of A Chorus Line is no longer moving forward due to licensing issues, and a lack of approval from necessary parties. An official 50th Anniversary celebration of A Chorus Line will be announced in due course.

Alex Kopnick announced a site-specific off-off-Broadway production of A Chorus Line, running September 5-27.

This new mounting, timed for the musical’s 50th anniversary, was to be performed by an unknown, non-Equity cast at the Loft New York, a third-floor dance studio in Chinatown, with the score played only on piano.

Joining Kopnick on the creative team are choreographer Reed Luplau and music director Chelsea Melnick.

The stories of 17 Broadway dancers auditioning for a new musical, A Chorus Line was conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett.



It features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and was originally cochoreographed by Bob Avian.