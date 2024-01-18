Sheria Irving, Gabriel Ebert to Lead Suzan-Lori Parks’s Sally & Tom at the Public Theater

The Public Theater announced complete casting for the New York premiere of Sally & Tom, a new dramedy by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog) and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (Thoughts of a Colored Man). Following its fall 2022 world premiere at the Guthrie Theater, Sally & Tom runs from March 28-April 28 in the Martinson Hall.

In Sally & Tom, the off-off-off-Broadway theater troupe Good Company is putting on a play about Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson. Writer Luce is cast as Sally, while her romantic partner, and the play’s director, Mike, is cast as Tom.

The complete cast includes Sun Mee Chomet (brownsville song (b-side for tray)) as Scout/Polly, Tony winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda the Musical) as Mike/Tom, Leland Fowler (Plays for the Plague Year) as Devon/Nathan, Sheria Irving (Romeo and Juliet) as Luce/Sally, Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) as Maggie/Mary, Alano Miller (Underground) as Kwame/James, Kate Nowlin as Ginger/Patsy, and Daniel Petzold as Geoff/Cooper/Colonel Carey/Mr. Tobias.

Sally & Tom features scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design and music composition by Dan Moses Schreier, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy, and dramaturgy by Jesse Cameron Alick.