See Taylor Mac Sing a Bit of “Margaret Cho” from Bark of Millions

Taylor Mac, creator of A 24-Decade History of Popular Music and The Hang returns to New York with the new queer musical event Bark of Millions, which is slated to perform at BAM’s Harvey Theater February 5-10. The show, a collaboration between Mac, composer Matt Ray, designer Machine Dazzle, and co-directors Niegel Smith and Faye Driscoll, already made its world premiere at the Sydney Opera House. You can see a clip of Mac and company performing the song “Margaret Cho” from that run below: