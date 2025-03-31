Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the TV series, attended and visited backstage.

On Friday, March 28, Stranger Things: The First Shadow had its first performance at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. The creators of the Stranger Things TV series, Matt and Ross Duffer, were in attendance and congratulated the cast backstage after the performance.

Based on the Netflix series created by the Duffer brothers, the play features an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry.

The cast includes Louis McCartney, Rosie Benton, Alex Breaux, Andrew Hovelson, Alison Jaye, T.R. Knight, Gabrielle Nevaeh, and Burke Swanson.

Stanger Things: The First Shadow will officially open on April 22.