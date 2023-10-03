See Eden Espinosa, Mary Testa, and More Rehearse New Musical The Gardens of Anuncia

Michael John LaChiusa’s newest musical, The Gardens of Anuncia, will begin preview performances on October 19 at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele, it’s a look at family life in Juan Perón’s Argentina. Priscilla Lopez plays the title role, with a cast including Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Tally Sessons, Mary Testa, and Kalyn West. You can see a sneak peek below: