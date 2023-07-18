LCT to Present Michael John LaChiusa’s The Gardens of Anuncia

Priscilla Lopez will star in the musical, which is inspired by the early life of director and choreographer Graciela Daniele.

Lincoln Center Theater will present New York premiere of Michael John LaChiusa’s The Gardens of Anuncia beginning October 19 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele, the musical is inspired by Daniele’s early life, before she became an icon of the American theater. It follows Anuncia as she looks back on her life in Juan Perón’s Argentina, paying homage to the family of women whose sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This is the fifth collaboration between Daniele and LaChiusa at Lincoln Center Theater, following Hello Again (1994), Chronicle of a Death Foretold (1995), Marie Christine (1999), and Bernarda Alba (2006).

Priscilla Lopez will play Anuncia, alongside Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Tally Sessons, Mary Testa, and Kalyn West.

The production will be co-choreographed by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound by Drew Levy.