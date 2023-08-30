See Colman Domingo Play an Unsung Civil Rights Hero in Rustin

Tony nominee Colman Domingo (The Scottboro Boys) plays civil rights pioneer Bayard Rustin in the forthcoming biopic Rustin, which will be released in select theaters on November 3 ahead of its worldwide release on Netflix November 17. An architect of the 1963 March on Washington, an out homosexual, and a former communist who turned militantly anticommunist, Rustin’s complicated legacy has languished in the shadow of more famous civil rights campaigners like Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. This movie might just change that, however. Directed by five-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe, the film stars a phalanx of great stage actors including Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright, and Michael Potts. And Barack and Michelle Obama are serving as executive producers. See the trailer here: