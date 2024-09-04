Sebastián Yatra Will Play Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway

Latin Grammy Award winner and Grammy nominee Sebastián Yatra (Encanto) will make his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago, the longest running show now playing on Broadway. Yatra will play the role November 25-December 22 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Yatra is a Colombian singer, songwriter, and musician known for his fusion of romantic ballads, Latin pop, and reggaeton. In 2024, he partnered with the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation to sponsor the “Prodigy Scholarship.” Yatra performed the Oscar-nominated song “Dos Oruguitas” in the movie Encanto and at the 94th Academy Awards.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is about Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media, and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features a Tony-winning design team, with set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.