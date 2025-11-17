Sean Hayes to Star in New David Cale Solo Play Off-Broadway

Hayes won a Tony for his last New York stage appearance, the drama Good Night, Oscar.

Tony winner Sean Hayes will return to the stage in David Cale’s latest solo play, The Unknown. Directed by Leigh Silverman at Studio Seaview, the drama runs January 31-April 12, with opening night on February 12.

In The Unknown, Hayes plays Elliott, a writer who heads to a remote cabin to cure his writer’s block, “only to discover he may not be alone.” Cale’s plays include the recently acclaimed Blue Cowboy, as well as Harry Clarke and Sandra, both of which were directed by Silverman.

The Unknown will feature scenic design by Studio Bent, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Caroline Eng, and music by Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Hayes, known, of course, for Will and Grace, won a Tony for starring in Good Night, Oscar. He was also seen on Broadway in An Act of God and Promises, Promises.