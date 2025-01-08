Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter at Arena Stage Sets Full Cast

Ashley Blanchet, Rick Crom, and Darren Goldstein will reprise their roles from the Atlantic production.

Arena Stage has announced full casting Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical.

Having received its off-Broadway premiere at Atlantic Theater Company in 2022, The Bedwetter has a new book by Silverman and Tony nominee Joshua Harmon (Prayer for the French Republic), with music by Grammy winner Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayner), lyrics by Silverman and Schlesinger, and additional music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit).

Directed by Anne Kauffman, the production will run from February 4–March 16 in the Kreeger Theater. Based on Silverman’s memoir, The Bedwetter follows ten-year-old Sarah facing a new school, her parents’ divorce, and an embarrassing secret.

Aria Kane will play Sarah, with the previously announced Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen) will play Sarah’s mother Beth Ann. Joining them in the cast are Ashley Blanchet (Waitress) as Miss New Hampshire, Rick Crom (Urinetown) as Dr. Grimm/Dr. Riley, and Darren Goldstein (The Franchise) as Donald, all reprising their respective roles from the Atlantic production.

Rounding out the cast are Tony nominee Liz Larsen (The Most Happy Fella) as Nana, Alysha Umphress (On the Town) as Mrs. Dembo, Avery Harris (Signature Theatre’s Ragtime) as Laura, Emerson Holt Lacayo as Abby, Alina Santos as Ally, and Elin Joy Seiler as Amy. The company also includes Gigi Beckett, Aaron Bliden, Lyla Randall, Susan Rome, and Candice Shedd-Thompson as understudies.

Kauffman will lead a creative team that includes choreographer Danny Mefford, orchestrator and arranger David Chase, music supervisor Meghann Zervoulis Bate, music director Rebekah Bruce, set designer David Korins, costume designer Kaye Voyce, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer Kai Harada, video designer Lucy Mackinnon, hair and wig designer Tom Watson, and dialect and vocal coach Lisa Nathans.