Sarah Paulson Wins First Tony Award

Sarah Paulson is a Tony Award winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play on her first nomination.

Paulson won for her lead performance in Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. She plays Toni, the eldest daughter in the the Lafayette family, and has returned with her siblings to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. TheaterMania’s Zachary Stewart wrote, “Paulson brings magnificent intensity and incandescent rage to the role, making sure the back row can feel the full force of Jacobs-Jenkins’s choicest invective.” Paulson also won a Drama League and Drama Desk Award for this performance.

Appropriate is currently running at the Belasco Theatre through June 30.