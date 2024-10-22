Ali Ewoldt, Howard McGillin, and More Will Star in the Return of A Child's Christmas in Wales

This is Irish Rep’s seventh return of its holiday tradition, Dylan Thomas’s A Child’s Christmas in Wales.

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the return of A Child’s Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas, adapted and directed by Irish Rep’s artistic director Charlotte Moore, with music direction by David Hancock Turner. A Child’s Christmas in Wales will run December 4-29, with an opening night on December 8, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

The cast of A Child’s Christmas in Wales will include Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Reed Lancaster, Ashley Robinson (A Christmas Memory), Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Kimberly Doreen Burns, and Polly McKie (The Butcher Boy).

The creative team includes costume designer David Toser, lighting designer Michael Gottlieb, and musical director David Hancock Turner.

Charlotte Moore premiered this adaptation, which features contemporary and traditional Christmas music interwoven with the story of that snowy Christmas day in Wales, in 2002 and the production had subsequent runs in 2010, 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2022.