Samantha Massell, Kevin Cahoon and More Join Myles Frost in Reimagined Pal Joey

Further casting has been announced for Arena Stage’s Chez Joey, starring Tony winner Myles Frost.

Joining Frost in this reimagining of Pal Joey are Samantha Massell as Vera Simpson, Awa Sal Secka as Linda English, Angela Hall as Lucille Wallace, and Kevin Cahoon as Melvin Snyder.

Chez Joey features a score from the catalog of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart and a new book by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King). Running January 30–March 15 in Arena’s Kreeger Theater, Chez Joey is directed by Tony winner Savion Glover (Shuffle Along) andTony Goldwyn (Scandal), with choreography by Glover.

Set on the South Side of 1940s Chicago, Chez Joey follows a nightclub performer who finds himself caught between a bright-eyed chorus girl and the wealthy baroness who can bankroll his big break, for a price.

The score includes Pal Joey standards like “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” and “What is a Man?” alongside songs from the 1957 film adaptation, including “The Lady Is a Tramp,” and other Rodgers and Hart classics such as “My Funny Valentine.”

The full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.