Rory O'Malley to Join the L.A. Cast of Reefer Madness the Musical

Producers Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell, Alan Cumming, Andy Fickman, Kevin Murphy, America Olivo, and Dan Studney announced that Tony nominee Rory O’Malley (The Book of Mormon, Hamilton) will play the role of “Jesus” in Reefer Madness the Musical for two weekends only, August 21–August 25 and August 28–September 1.

With a book by Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney, lyrics by Murphy, music by Dan Studney, musical direction by David Lamoureux, and direction and choreography by Spencer Liff, Reefer Madess the Musical is running through September 15 at the Whitley Theatre.

The cast also features Anthony Norman as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes as Mary Lane, J. Elaine Marcos as Sally De Bain, Nicole Parker as Mae Coleman, Thomas Dekker as Ralph Wiley, and Bryan Daniel Porter as The Lecturer/Jack/Jesus. The ensemble features Andre Aultman, Claire Crause, Jane Papageorge, and Alex Tho. The swings are David T. Crane and Natalie Holt MacDonald.