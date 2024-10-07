Romeo + Juliet on Broadway Will Have Open Caption Seats Available at Every Performance

Captions will be displayed from a permanent screen above the set, easily viewed from these designated seats.

Romeo + Juliet unveiled open caption seats, an initiative to make captioning available at every performance of Sam Gold’s new production, starring Emmy Award winner Kit Connor (Heartstopper) as Romeo, and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as Juliet.

When purchased online, the seats are marked with an “Open Captioning” pop-up. They are also available at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office. Captions will be displayed from a permanent screen above the set, viewable from these designated seats, as part of a production-wide commitment to expand accessibility to audiences.

Romeo + Juliet is now in previews and officially opens on October 24.

Connor and Zegler are joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Mercutio/The Friar/Prince, Daniel Bravo Hernández as Abraham, Jasai Chase-Owens as Gregory, Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why) as Tybalt/The Nurse, Nihar Duvvuri as Balthazar, Sola Fadiran as Capulet/Lady Capulet, Taheen Modak as Benvolio, Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as Samson/Paris/Peter, and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins, and Daniel Velez.

Romeo + Juliet features music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!). The creative team also includes scenic designer dots, costume designer Enver Chakartash, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Cody Spencer, hair, wig, and makeup designers Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, violence director Drew Leary, intimacy director Claire Warden, voice and text coach Gigi Buffington, and dramaturgy and text consultants Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson.