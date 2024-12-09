TheaterMania Logo white orange
Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, Further Revised by David Henry Hwang, to Debut in 2026

The musical is part of the East West Players season.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Los Angeles |

December 9, 2024

Sandra Allen and the cast of Flower Drum Song Photo by Joan Marcus
A scene from the 2002 Broadway revival of Flower Drum Song
(© Joan Marcus)
Further information about each show will be announced in the coming months.

