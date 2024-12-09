Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, Further Revised by David Henry Hwang, to Debut in 2026

The musical is part of the East West Players season.

A further revised edition of David Henry Hwang’s Flower Drum Song adaptation is on tap for 2026 at the Los Angeles-based East West Players.

Staged by artistic director Lily Tung Crystal, this version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic will have further revisions by Hwang, which “allows Asian Americans to reclaim this cherished story in a meaningful way, illuminating the complexities and richness of the community’s continuous evolution.” Hwang first revised the musical’s book, penned by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joseph Fields, for a 2001 production at the Mark Taper Forum that opened on Broadway in 2002. This new edition will run May 28-June 21, 2026.

East West’s 2025 season opens with Lauren Yee’s Cambodian Rock Band, directed by Chay Yew, which will feature several members of the original cast. It runs February 13-March 9.

Following are Philip Kan Gotanda’s Yankee Dawg You Die (July 3-27) and Prince Gomolvias’s Paranormal Inside, directed by Jeff Liu (October 9-November 2). The Jaclyn Backhaus play Wives will run March 5-29, 2026.

This season serves as the company’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Further information about each show will be announced in the coming months.