Revised Edition of The Hello Girls Premieres at Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage has announced casting for its production of The Hello Girls, running through September 28.

The Hello Girls tells the true story of the first women soldiers to join the U.S. Army, serving as bilingual telephone operators in France during WWI. Originally commissioned by Prospect Musicals in New York City, it debuted off-Broadway in 2018 to coincide with the centennial anniversary of the groundbreaking journey taken by the real-life women, from the frontlines to their decades-long fight to be recognized as veterans back home. Since then, it has been further developed and refined.

The company will include Christopher Carl (General Pershing), Aidan Cole (Lt. Beaumont & Others), Alex Humphreys (Helen Hill), Storm Lever (Suzanne Prevot), Andrew Mayer (Pvt. Matterson & Others), Emily Mesa (Ensemble), Chessa Metz (Grace Banker), Sophia Anna O’Brien (Louise Le Breton), Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Bertha Hunt), Sam Simahk (Lt. Joseph Riser), Nadia Simone (Ensemble), Dan Teixeira (Pvt. Dempsey & Others), Teddy Trice (Lt. Wessen & Others), and Kat Wolff (Ensemble). Weller Dorff, Victoria Rivard, and Soraiah Williams round out the cast.

The Hello Girls has music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Peter Mills, with a book by Mills and Cara Reichel, who also directs. Ben Moss is music supervisor and orchestrator and Christine O’Grady provides choreography. The creative team is made up of Milagros Ponce de León (sets), Jen Caprio (costumes), Dawn Chiang (ligthing), Jessica Paz (sound), and Caite Hevner (video design). Alexandra Crosby is musical director.