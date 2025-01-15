Reagle Music Theatre's 2025 Summer Season Includes Beautiful, Evita, and Newsies

The theme of the season is “True Stories, Unforgettable Journeys.”

Reagle Music Theatre announced its 2025 summer season, featuring three musicals inspired by real-life events and individuals. This season, audiences will experience iconic stories that celebrate ambition, resilience, and the transformative power of dreams.

The season kicks off with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, running June 13-22. Featuring a book by Douglas McGrath and music and lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, the musical tells the true story of singer-songwriter Carole King.

The season continues with Evita, the story of Eva Perón with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Tim Rice. Evita will run July 11-20.

The season will end with Disney’s Newsies, running August 8-17. Based on the 1899 newsboys strike in New York and the 1992 Disney film, Newsies features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

In addition to the summer season, Reagle Music Theatre announced the return of its holiday Magic of Ireland concert, a celebration of Irish music, dance, and culture.