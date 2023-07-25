Rachel Bloom to Bring Death, Let Me Do My Show to Off-Broadway

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star comes to New York City this fall.

Death, Let Me Do My Show, a one-woman musical comedy written by and starring Emmy winner Rachel Bloom, will play a four-week run off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre beginning September 6. Seth Barrish directs.

From the co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend this new show that is definitely not about the ever-present spectre of death. It comes to New York City following runs in London, Chicago, and Boston.

The production will have sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Kristin Isola, lighting by Aaron Copp, projections by Hana S. Kim, and music direction by Jerome Kurtenbach.