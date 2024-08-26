Premiere Date Set for Third and Final Season of Bridgett Everett's Series Somebody Somewhere

The show will return to HBO this October.

HBO will premiere the third and final season of Bridgett Everett’s series Somebody Somewhere on Sunday, October 27 at 10:30pm ET/PT. Following each weekly episode, the show will be available to stream on Max.

Returning for the new set of episodes are Everett (Sam), Jeff Hiller (Joel), Mary Catherine Garrison (Tricia Miller), Tim Bagley (Brad), Murray Hill (Fred Rococo), Jennifer Mudge (Susan), Mercedes White (Tiffani), and Meighan Gerachis (Irma). Ólafur Darri Ólafsson joins the cast as Iceland.

In season three, “we see growth against all odds” for Sam’s community of outsiders in Kansas. The show is cocreated and executive produced by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, and executive produced by Everett, Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions, and Tyler Romary, with producer Shuli Harel.

Writers for season three are Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Lisa Kron, and Lennon Parham; Parham, Jay Duplass, and Robert Cohen are the directors.