Playwright Rishi Varma to Make Off-Broadway Debut with Sulfur Bottom

Playwright Rishi Varma’s play Sulfur Bottom will have an open run at the Jerry Orbach Theater at the Theater Center starting August 13, with an official opening set for August 20. The show will play Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Sulfur Bottom is a new eco-gothic drama, set in a decaying home on the edge of industrial sprawl, that explores the quiet devastation of environmental collapse through the eyes of one family over 40 years.

This production marks the off-Broadway debut of Rishi Varma, an emerging American playwright known for plays blending grounded storytelling with moments of theatrical absurdity.

Megumi Nakamura directs the production. The rest of the creative team and cast will be announced at a later date.