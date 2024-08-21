Theater News

Poor Judge to Feature Music of Aimee Mann

The piece will run September 11-22 at the Wilma Theater as part of the 2024 Philly Fringe Fest.

Linda Buchwald

| Philadelphia |

August 21, 2024

Poor Judge cast
(© Bob Sweeney)

OBIE-winning Pig Iron Theatre Company will present Poor Judge, a new work of concert theater featuring the music of Aimee Mann. Conceived by drag queen and Pig Iron co-founder Dito van Reigersberg and directed by Pig Iron’s new artistic producer Eva Steinmetz, this live music mixtape is part woeful tale of lost loves, part Hollywood audition, and part spy story. Poor Judge runs from September 11-22 at the Tony Award-winning Wilma Theater, as part of the 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Poor Judge features a cast of Philadelphia performer-musicians that includes Emily Bate, Josh Machiz, izzy sazak, Jackie Soro, and Justin Yoder. The production features new arrangements of Mann’s songs by multi-instrumentalist and music director Alex Bechtel.

The creative team includes set designer Maria Feuereisen, costume designer Nikki Delhomme, lighting designer Maria Shaplin, sound designer Chris Sannino, projection designer Michael Long, and choreographer Chelsea Murphy.

Invisible Ink, an immersive artwork featuring first-person love stories from Philadelphia’s queer community, will be open to the public for the hour prior to each performance. Invisible Ink invites patrons to explore relics from interviews documented by artist Aubrié Costello, photographer Rosie Simmons, and videographer Gabriel Rosario.

