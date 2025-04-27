Photos: Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon, and David Hyde Pierce Open Pirates! on Broadway

The new adaptation of The Pirates of Penzance is set in New Orleans.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical opened on April 24 at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Todd Haimes Theatre.

Directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle, and featuring an adaptation by Rupert Holmes, Pirates! is a New Orleans-set adaptation of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance, with classics like the “Major-General’s Song” performed alongside interpolated tunes from H.M.S. Pinafore, Iolanthe, and The Mikado. Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters provide the new Dixieland orchestrations.

Leading the cast are David Hyde Pierce as the Major General, Ramin Karimloo as the Pirate King, Jinkx Monsoon as Ruth, Nicholas Barasch as Frederic, Samantha Williams as Mabel, and Preston Truman Boyd as the Police Sergeant.

In the ensemble are Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Tyrone L. Robinson, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

Sets are by David Rockwell, costumes are by Linda Cho, lighting is by Donald Holder, sound is by Mikaal Sulaiman, and dance arrangements are by John O’Neill.