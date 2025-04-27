TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Photos: Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon, and David Hyde Pierce Open Pirates! on Broadway

The new adaptation of The Pirates of Penzance is set in New Orleans.

| Broadway |

April 27, 2025

2025 04 24 TheaterMania Pirates the Penzance Musical Opening Curtain Call 11
Ramin Karimloo
(© Tricia Baron)

Pirates! The Penzance Musical opened on April 24 at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Todd Haimes Theatre.

2025 04 24 TheaterMania Pirates the Penzance Musical Opening Curtain Call 8
Jinkx Monsoon
(© Tricia Baron)

Directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle, and featuring an adaptation by Rupert Holmes, Pirates! is a New Orleans-set adaptation of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance, with classics like the “Major-General’s Song” performed alongside interpolated tunes from H.M.S. Pinafore, Iolanthe, and The Mikado. Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters provide the new Dixieland orchestrations.

2025 04 24 TheaterMania Pirates the Penzance Musical Opening Curtain Call 13
David Hyde Pierce
(© Tricia Baron)

Leading the cast are David Hyde Pierce as the Major General, Ramin Karimloo as the Pirate King, Jinkx Monsoon as Ruth, Nicholas Barasch as Frederic, Samantha Williams as Mabel, and Preston Truman Boyd as the Police Sergeant.

2025 04 24 TheaterMania Pirates the Penzance Musical Opening Curtain Call 19
Preston Truman Boyd, Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Williams, and Nicholas Barasch
(© Tricia Baron)

In the ensemble are Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Tyrone L. Robinson, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

2025 04 24 TheaterMania Pirates the Penzance Musical Opening Curtain Call 18
The pirates of Pirates!
(© Tricia Baron)

Sets are by David Rockwell, costumes are by Linda Cho, lighting is by Donald Holder, sound is by Mikaal Sulaiman, and dance arrangements are by John O’Neill.

2025 04 24 TheaterMania Pirates the Penzance Musical Opening Curtain Call 4
Samantha Williams and Nicholas Barasch
(© Tricia Baron)

